Live Streaming Bangladesh vs New Zealand 4th T20I: Watch BAN vs NZ Live Online

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Streaming 4th T20I: Find full details on when and where to watch BAN vs NZ Live Online. You can watch BAN vs NZ Live Online on FanCode.

New Delhi Published on: September 08, 2021 10:05 IST
BAN vs NZ Live: New Zealand will be prepared for a Bangladesh resistance in the fourth T20I to restore parity in the series and make it 2-2 to force a decider, when the teams meet at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur later on Wednesday. Bangladesh, however, are on the verge of their first T20I series win against New Zealand and will aim to achieve this as soon as possible in the five-match T20I series. In spin-friendly conditions, the hosts will back themselves despite a heavy 52-run loss in the previous game. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch Bangladesh vs New Zealand 4th T20I Live Online on FanCode.

At what time does Bangladesh vs New Zealand 4th T20I start?

Bangladesh vs New Zealand 4th T20I will start at 03:30 PM.

When is Bangladesh vs New Zealand 4th T20I?

Bangladesh vs New Zealand 4th T20I will take place on September 9. (Wednesday)

How do I watch live streaming of the Bangladesh vs New Zealand 4th T20I?

You can watch Bangladesh vs New Zealand 4th T20I live cricket streaming match on FanCode.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bangladesh vs New Zealand 4th T20I?

There is no TV broadcast for Bangladesh vs New Zealand 4th T20I.

What are the squads for Bangladesh vs New Zealand 4th T20I?

Bangladesh Squad: Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Mosaddek Hossain, Aminul Islam, Shamim Hossain

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham(c), Tom Blundell(w), Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Rachin Ravindra, Cole McConchie, Scott Kuggeleijn, Blair Tickner, Doug Bracewell, Ajaz Patel, Hamish Bennett, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Ben Sears

