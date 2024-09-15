Bangladesh team arrives in Chennai; Najmul Shanto predicts good results after historic win against Pakistan

Follow us on Image Source : AP Bangladesh captain Najmul Shanto after winning the Test series against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on September 3, 2024

Bangladesh men's cricket team arrived in Chennai ahead of their opening Test match against India on Sunday, September 15. Najmul Shanto-led Bangladeshi team arrived at Chennai International Airport and then received a grand welcome at the ITC hotel.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board shared a video of the team's landing in Chennai and the warm welcome received by the hosts.

After a historic away Test series against Pakistan earlier this month, Bangladesh take on the world No.1 Indian side in two Tests starting in Chennai on September 19. Captain Najmul Shanto revealed that his side has been boosted with confidence after the heroics in Pakistan and added that they are hoping for positive results in India as well.

"It's definitely going to be a very challenging series for us," Shanto was quoted as saying at Dhaka Airport on Sunday. "After a good series against Pakistan, there is definitely an extra confidence in the team, in the people of the country.

"Every series is an opportunity. We will play to win both matches. The things that matter to win, the process matters. Our aim will be to do the work properly. Good results are possible if we do our job properly."

Shanto accepted the challenge they will face against India pointing out the big difference in the two nations' Test rankings. He also added that his team will look to focus on playing good cricket and predicted a chance to beat India if they take the game to the last session.

"If you see the ranking, they are much ahead of us," Shanto added further. "We have been playing well lately. We have had a good series. Our aim will be to play well for five days. The result comes in the last session on the last day. If we play good cricket for five days, there is a chance for either team to win in the last session."