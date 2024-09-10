Tuesday, September 10, 2024
     
Bangladesh pacer Nahid Rana shares verdict on outcome of Test series against India

Nahid Rana was the third most successful Bangladesh pacer during the two-match Test series against Pakistan behind Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Hasan Mahmud. The right-arm speedster bagged six wickets during the series.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: September 10, 2024 14:00 IST
Nahid Rana.
Image Source : AP Nahid Rana.

Budding right-arm speedster Nahid Rana is gearing up to make an impact during the two-match Test series against India after playing a pivotal role in helping Bangladesh register their maiden Test series win over Pakistan.

Rana was instrumental in helping his team win the second Test in Rawalpindi as he consistently bowled over 150 km/hr and snared four scalps after conceding 44 runs. The 21-year-old acknowledged that India will be a tough opposition to beat at home but mentioned that "the team that plays better cricket will win".

"Obviously we are well prepared for India series. We have started training. The more we are prepared the better we will be in execution during the matches," Rana said in a video shared by Bangladesh Cricket in 'X', formerly Twitter.

"India are a good team but the team that plays better cricket will win. We will see when we go there."

Nahid is ecstatic after his impressive performance in Rawalpindi and wants to keep executing the team's plans going forward.

"Before leaving, I had said that I wanted to achieve something for my country, and it feels great to have delivered on what was expected of me," he said.

"Pace is something you can't always predict -- it depends a lot on rhythm. Sometimes, it just clicks, and suddenly you find yourself hitting those speeds.

"I never set out to clock 152 kph or push past that. I just focused on executing the team's plan. My friends and folks back in the village are really happy of my achievement," he said.

India's squad for the first Test against Bangladesh

Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal

