Bangladesh appoint Shaun Tait as new pace bowling coach Bangladesh have appointed Shaun Tait as the new pace bowling coach. He has penned a contract until the ODI World Cup in 2027. The Bangla Tigers will next play a two-match T20 T20 series against the United Arab Emirates.

New Delhi:

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) appointed Shaun Tait as the new pace bowling coach ahead of their series against UAE. The former Australia cricketer is said to have penned a deal till the 2027 ODI World Cup. This will see him as Bangladesh coach for a little over two years. The 42-year-old has previously served as the bowling coach of Pakistan, West Indies and Afghanistan.

After being appointed for the new role, Tait mentioned that it was a bit of a new era and reflected on his target - which is to develop new talents and bring results. Tait, who represented Australia in 59 international matches, also addressed that he is eager to work alongside Phil Simmons, who serves as the head coach of the Bangladesh team.

“It's a good time to be involved with the Bangladesh cricket team right now, a bit of a new era if you like. It's been spoken about many times recently-the young talent with the fast bowlers-which is great. This is international cricket, not a development team, and everyone expects the talent to bring results, which is very much my focus with the fast bowling group and most importantly, getting more wins for the team,” Tait said as quoted by Cricbuzz.

“To have the opportunity to work with Phil Simmons is equally as exciting and I'm looking forward to the journey ahead,” he added.

Notably, Tait will replace Andre Adams in the coaching set-up. The latter joined in March 2024 and was part of the Bangladesh coaching unit during the T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy in 2025. Notably, Umar Gul was in the race to replace Adams as well, but the BCB eventually appointed Tait for the role.

Bangladesh will next play a two-match T20I series against UAE, followed by a five-match T20I series against Pakistan. However, BCB is still working on finalising the latter one following India’s Operation Sindoor.