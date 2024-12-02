Bangladesh announce ODI squad for West Indies series, Shakib 'not in mental state to play for country'

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh have named the ODI squad for the upcoming series against the West Indies away from home. Mehidy Hasan Miraz is the new captain of the team with the regular skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto ruled out due to injury. Shakib Al Hasan continues to miss out from the national side as he is 'not in mental state to play for the country.'

Towhid Hridoy is another batter to miss due to a groin injury he sustained while playing football. Mushfiqur Rahim and Mustafizur Rahman are not part of the squad either due to finger injury and personal reasons respectively. In a huge relief to the team, Liton Das is back after missing the ODI series against Afghanistan in November.

As for Shakib, he retired from Tests and T20Is in September and missed the ODI series against Afghanistan last month. Despite missing the upcoming series as well, BCB President Faruque Ahmed insisted that he remains in contention to get picked whenever available. "Right now, he [Shakib] is still in the list. We hope that the issues get solved in the way he wants. Definitely, he still possesses the capability to play for the national team.

"Playing for a franchise and playing for the country is not the same thing. You need preparation and also you really need to gel with the team. Since he can't do those things, I don't think he is in a mental state to play for the country. Because of that, we have left this thing up to him," Ahmed said.

The three-match ODI series between West Indies and Bangladesh will commence on December 8 and conclude on December 12 with all matches scheduled to take place in St Kitts.

Bangladesh ODI squad for West Indies tour: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (capt), Litton Das (wk), Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Parvez Hossain, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Afif Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan, Nahid Rana.