BAN vs SA 2nd Test live streaming details: When and where to watch second game in India?

South Africa are threatening to break into the top two of the World Test Championship points table after their win over Bangladesh in the first Test match in Dhaka. The Proteas, who have home series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan later, currently stand in fifth place in the WTC standings but can easily climb up the table if they bag those games.

The Proteas are set to have a crack against the Bangla Tigers in the second game at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. After a superb effort in the first game, the visitors will be looking to keep the run going.

Notably, the Proteas will be without Temba Bavuma after he was ruled out of the second Test due to his elbow injury. Aiden Markram will take the captaincy yet again. Meanwhile, Najmul Hossain Shanto is set to lead Bangladesh in the test for the final time after having expressed his desire to step down from the captaincy role.

Before all the action, here are the live-streaming details of the second Test between Bangladesh and South Africa.

When is the Bangladesh vs South Africa 2nd Test?

The Bangladesh vs South Africa 2nd Test is scheduled to begin on October 29 from 9 AM IST onwards.

Where will the Bangladesh vs South Africa 2nd Test take place?

The second Test between Bangladesh and South Africa will take place at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Where to watch the Bangladesh vs South Africa 2nd Test on TV in India?

The second Test between these two teams will not be available for telecast on TV in India, as was the case in the first Test.

Where to watch the Bangladesh vs South Africa 2nd Test online in India?

The Bangladesh vs South Africa 2nd Test will be available for streaming on the Fancode app and website

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram(c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Ryan Rickelton, Matthew Breetzke, Kyle Verreynne(w), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Senuran Muthusamy, Dewald Brevis

Bangladesh Squad: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Zakir Hasan, Khaled Ahmed, Hasan Murad, Nahid Rana