BAN vs PAK 2nd Test LIVE Cricket Score: Bangladesh look for 2-0 sweep in Sylhet

New Delhi:

Bangladesh aim to complete a memorable series sweep as they take on Pakistan in the second and final Test at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Riding high on confidence after their impressive victory in the opening Test in Dhaka, Bangladesh now have a golden opportunity to secure a 2-0 triumph against Pakistan.

The hosts delivered a commanding performance in the first Test, outplaying Pakistan in all departments. Bangladesh’s batters showed composure under pressure, while the bowlers produced disciplined spells to dismantle Pakistan’s batting lineup. The 104-run victory not only boosted the team’s morale but also highlighted the growing strength and consistency of Bangladesh in the longest format of the game. Nahid Rana was the star with the ball for Bangladesh as he took a five-wicket haul in the team's win in Dhaka to bowl Pakistan out for 163 in the 268-run target.

Pakistan are now desperate to bounce back and avoid a series defeat. They had already slipped down two places in the World Test Championship points table after their loss and have also been docked eight championship points for their slow-over rate in the opener. They have now gone to eighth place. With Bangladesh sensing history and Pakistan fighting for pride, the Sylhet Test promises to be an exciting contest. Fans can expect an intense battle as both teams look to finish the series on a high note.