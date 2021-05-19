'Ball tampering scandal reveals crack within Australian team'

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Australian players.

The Australian cricket team is not really the ideal place to be at the moment. A comment as mere as a hint in words ' self-explanatory' by Cameron Bancroft, upon asked if any Aussie bowlers apart from him, David Warner and Steve Smith were in the knowing of the infamous 2018 Ball Tampering scandal, was enough to reignite what was thought to be a forgotten episode in the history of cricket.

Bancroft, who served nine months ban while his two seniors served a year-long ban, had to meet with Cricket Australia Integrity Unit once again to clarify he has nothing new to offer to the 2018 incident in South Africa while team's bowlers Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon among others came out with a joint statement saying they had no involvement.

And while the cricket world remains divide on such claims, it is clear that there are cracks within Australian cricket team setup. At least that's what former England captain Michael Vaughan feels and could be beneficial for England during the Ashes series later this year.

"Dragging up the ball-tampering scandal has shown there are cracks in the Australia team that England could exploit if they start the Ashes series well later this year," Vaughan wrote in his column for The Telegraph.

"David Warner, Steve Smith and the bowlers are under scrutiny again, and it would only take a poor Australia performance in the first Ashes Test for the pressure to mount."

He further felt the cracks are further magnified with Tim Paine's captaincy ability coming under pressure with series loss at home to India earlier this year.

"The captain, Tim Paine, is under the microscope after defeat by India, and while some think this could galvanise Australia, rarely are such public problems good for a team's unity."