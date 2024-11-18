Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli, within touching distance of breaking Rohit Sharma's world record in T20Is

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam, Virat Kohli

Babar Azam shrugged off earlier disappointments in the series to sign off with a 41-run knock in the third T20I against Australia played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. He was the top-scorer for Pakistan as they got bundled out for just 117 runs in the 19th over and in the process, surpassed Virat Kohli in the list of most runs scored in the shortest format of the game.

Babar is now the second-highest run-scorer in T20Is with 4192 runs in 119 innings at an average of 40.30 and a strike rate of 129.22 with 36 fifties and three centuries to his name. The former Pakistan skipper needed 38 runs to go past Kohli and he did so scoring 41 runs. Babar has a great chance to become the leading run-scorer in the format as well needing only 40 runs to go past Rohit Sharma.

With Kohli and Rohit both retired from T20Is, Babar Azam now has a great chance to spend a lot of time at the numero uno position in this aspect. Paul Stirling of Ireland is the closest to him with 3655 runs while Jos Buttler and Mohammad Rizwan follow him on this list.

Most runs in T20Is

Players Runs Rohit Sharma 4231 Babar Azam 4192 Virat Kohli 4188

As far as the T20I between Australia and Pakistan is concerned, the visitors' hopes to beat the hosts Australia in their own den will be shattered it seems as they have not posted a huge total on the board after opting to bat. They scored 58 runs in the powerplay but collapsed in the second half of the innings. At one stage, Pakistan were 61/1 and lost their remaining nine wickets for just 56 more runs. Aaron Hardie picked up three wickets while Spencer Johnson and Adam Zampa returned with two scalps each.