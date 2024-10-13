Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah dropped as Pakistan name squad for 2nd and 3rd Tests against England

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Aamer Jamal and Babar Azam.

Pakistan have named their squad for the second and third Test matches against England with some big names missing out. Former captain Babar Azam and speedsters Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah have been excluded from the team as the Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed a 16-member squad for the remainder of the series on Sunday, October 13.

Media reports were already claiming that Babar could be axed from the side after the recommendations from the newly formed committee. And as it turned out, the 29-year-old has not been picked for the squad.

However, the PCB said in a statement that the board has decided to rest these players. "Taking into consideration the current form and fitness of key players and looking ahead to Pakistan’s future assignments in the 2024-25 international cricket season, the selectors have decided to give rest to Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Shaheen Shah Afridi. Abrar Ahmed (who is recovering from dengue fever) was unavailable for selection," PCB said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Board has decided to bring in three uncapped players alongside speedster Mohammad Ali and Sajid Khan. "The four players have been replaced by Haseebullah, Mehran Mumtaz, Kamran Ghulam (all uncapped), fast bowler Mohammad Ali and off-spinner Sajid Khan. Noman Ali and Zahid Mehmood, who were initially part of the original first Test squad but were subsequently released, have also been included in the 16-player squad," the PCB added in its statement.

Reflecting on their decision of selecting the squad, Aqib Javed, member of the men’s national selection committee said that the team has been picked while considering form and Pakistan's aim to bounce back in the series. “Selecting the squad for the upcoming Tests against England has been a challenging task for the selectors. We’ve had to carefully consider current player form, the urgency to bounce back in the series and Pakistan’s demanding 2024-25 international schedule. With these factors in mind and in the best interest of Pakistan cricket as well as the players, we’ve made the decision to rest Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

“We are confident that this break from international cricket will help these players regain their fitness, confidence and composure, ensuring they return in top shape for future challenges. They remain some of our finest talents with much more to contribute to Pakistan cricket. We are fully committed to supporting them during this period so they can come back even stronger.

“At the same time, we are offering opportunities to uncapped players like Haseebullah, Mehran Mumtaz, and Kamran Ghulam, along with Mohammad Ali, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan and Zahid Mehmood. They now have the chance to showcase their skills against a formidable England side. We believe they will rise to the occasion and make the most of this opportunity in the remaining two Tests," he said.

Pakistan's squad for the 2nd and 3rd Tests against England:

Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Haseebullah (wicket-keeper), Kamran Ghulam, Mehran Mumtaz, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha and Zahid Mehmood.