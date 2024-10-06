Babar Azam on cusp of special milestone in WTC, even Virat Kohli is yet to achieve the feat

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Babar Azam and Virat Kohli

Pakistan and England will lock horns in the first Test of the three-match series on October 7. Former captain Babar Azam will be key for the home side as they look to register their first Test win on home soil in more than three years. The match is set to take place at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan.

As far as Babar Azam's record is concerned, Pakistan's best batter will be eyeing a special milestone in his World Test Championship (WTC) career. He has scored 2725 runs so far in 56 innings at an average of 52.4 with eight centuries and 15 fifties to his name. In the three-match Test series against England, Babar has a chance to complete 3000 runs in WTC history and needs only 275 runs to do so.

He will become only the fifth player to cross the 3000-run mark in WTC since its inception in 2019. Joe Root, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith and Ben Stokes are the other four batters to breach the milestone so far. Interestingly, India's top batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are not on this list yet and are unlikely to do it in the upcoming matches too.

While the India skipper has amassed 2594 runs so far, Kohli has managed to muster 2334 runs in WTC. India are scheduled to play three Test matches against New Zealand starting October 16 and there is a possibility of Rohit crossing the 3000-run barrier but to score 406 runs more, he will have to showcase his top form. At the same time, Babar will get six innings against England to score 275 runs and become the first Pakistan batter to complete 3000 runs in his WTC career.

Most runs in WTC history among Babar, Rohit and Kohli