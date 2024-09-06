Axar Patel holds key for India D in low-scoring thriller against India C in Duleep Trophy opening round

Follow us on Image Source : X Axar Patel.

India D's Axar Patel went back unbeaten on 11 after counter-attacking knocks from Shreyas Iyer and Devdutt Padikkal as the all-rounder holds the key in a low-scoring Duleep Trophy thriller against India C. After a brilliant all-round performance in the first innings, the team will be hoping for another innings of substance from the Southpaw as India D go to stumps on the second day at 206/8 and leading by 202 runs.

The impetus was given by captain Shreyas Iyer, Devdutt Padikkal and Ricky Bhui in the second innings. Iyer scored a counter-attacking 54 from 44 balls, while Padikkal made 56 from 70 deliveries to give the much-needed momentum the team needed after ending their first innings four runs behind India C.

Iyer, who was dropped from the Indian team during the Test series against England, struck nine fours and a six in his stroke-filled knock. Padikkal was a bit more cautious during his knock which featured eight fours.

While these two played with greater intent, Delhi Capitals batter Ricky Bhui was more sedate, taking minimal chances during his knock of 44 from 91 balls which featured five fours and a six.

Axar came in to bat at No.7 when his team was on 186 and has spent some time on the crease. He has set his eyes in and hit a four in his 11-run unbeaten knock. But the all-rounder is running out of partners with only two wickets left in the bank. Speedster Harshit Rana is at the crease with Axar, while Aditya Thakare is waiting in the dressing room for his number. '

For India C, Manav Suthar picked up a fifer, taking out wickets of Padikkal, Ricky, Srikar Bharat, Saransh Jain and Arshdeep Singh.

Axar had scored a brilliant 86 from 118 deliveries in the first innings to bail his team out of trouble. His knock helped India D make 164 after being in a hole at 34/5. With the ball, he picked up two wickets to help India C get bowled out for 168. India D would need him again for a target of around 250 and then again with the ball as he holds the key here.