Avishka Fernando scripts ILT20 history with fastest fifty, surpasses Hardik Pandya, Russell on rare T20 list

Image Source : SHARJAH WARRIORZ X Avishka Fernando guided Sharjah Warriorz to their second win of the ongoing ILT20

Avishka Fernando's pyrotechnics made a chase of 202 runs look quite easier than it was as the Sharjah Warriorz rode on the Sri Lankan opener's breathtaking knock to seal their second win of the ongoing ILT20 at home ground on Friday, January 17. Fernando played a majestic hand of 81 off just 27 balls as the Warriorz chased down 202 against the Dubai Capitals in a canter, with 11 balls to spare. Fernando smashed the fastest fifty in ILT20 history as he broke a few records during his blitzkrieg.

Fernando reached his fifty off just 16 deliveries, as he went past the ILT20 record of 18 balls, set by Desert Vipers' Azam Khan in 2024 against the Gulf Giants. Fernando's 27-ball 81 came at a strike rate of 300, which was more than the likes of Andre Russell, Hardik Pandya and Quinton de Kock for players having the highest strike rate in an innings in T20 cricket with a minimum of 20 balls played with Abhishek Sharma at the top of the list with his knock of 106* off just 29 deliveries, striking at 365.51.

Fernando came in to bat at No 3 but the Warriorz had already gotten a good start with Jason Roy and Johnson Charles being off the blocks quickly. The half-century stand was up in just five overs and even though the Warriorz lost Charles, Fernando was in violent mode on a small ground in Sharjah.

Fernando wrote his own story. Fernando didn't need partners. It didn't matter if Roy got out a couple of overs later or Rohan Mustafa scored just 17 runs in the 60-odd partnership, the right-hander was a man-possessed.

Fernando looked good to break some fastest century records as well before Obed McCoy dismissed him. However, there wasn't much left in the game and Luke Wells put the finishing touches to get his side home. While Warriorz came back to the winning ways, the Capitals suffered their second successive defeat.