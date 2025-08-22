Australia's 11-year-long drought continues against South Africa as World Champions lose ODI series Australia have not won an ODI series against South Africa in their past five meetings. The Aussies have suffered another loss to the Proteas with a match to go in the ongoing three-match series.

Australia, the ODI World Champions, suffered another big loss to South Africa in their ongoing ODI series. While chasing 278 to stay alive in the series, the Aussies were bowled out for 193 at the Great Barrier Reef Arena as they went down by 84 runs.

Australia have taken a further dip in ODIs as they have won only one match in their last eight completed ODI matches. Their only win in their previous eight completed games was their 352-run chase against England in the Champions Trophy earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Australia's winless drought against the Proteas continues as they have not won an ODI series against them since 2014. They have lost five consecutive series to them, with their last win coming in 2014 when the Aussies had won a five-match series 4-1. Notably, during this period, they have won the ODI World Cup twice, in 2015 and 2023, but have not won a series over the Proteas.

Lungi Ngidi stars with fifer

Coming to the match, Lungi Ngidi starred with a five-wicket haul against the Aussies. He struck major blows, including the crucial scalps of Josh Inglis and Marnus Labuschagne.

Ngidi also got the wickets of Aaron Hardie, Xaview Bartlett and Adam Zampa as the Proteas took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Meanwhile, this was Ngidi's second five-wicket haul in ODIs and both of them have come against Australia. He took 6/58 in an ODI against the Aussies in Bloemfontein in 2020 before this 5/42 figures in the Mackay ODI.

Ngidi has become the first South African and fourth player overall to have taken multiple fifers against the Aussies. He joins the likes of Curtly Ambrose (3), Shane Bond (3), and Trent Boult (2) as the other bowlers to have done so.