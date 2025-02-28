Australian star picks up injury, dark clouds loom over Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal availability Australia have reached into the semifinals of the Champions Trophy 2025 after their fixture against Afghanistan in Lahore was washed out due to rain. However, Australia have an injury concern ahead of the semifinals of the tournament.

Australia have an injury concern going into the knockout stages of the Champions Trophy 2025. The Australian team qualified for the semifinals after the rain washed out their last group stage fixture against Afghanistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday, February 28.

The Aussies were pretty much in a strong position at 109/1 in 12.5 overs in their 274-run chase before the heaven gates opened up and washed out the clash in the end. Australia are the first team from Group B to seal their place in the last four with South Africa all but confirmed as the second side. Only a highly unlikely huge loss to England can knock them out.

Meanwhile, Australia have fitness concerns about opening batter Matthew Short, who picked up an injury in the clash against Afghanistan. The right-handed opener did come out to bat in the second innings, however, Smith feels he would need a longer time to recover than he is having in the tournament.

"He was struggling a bit and a few days might be too short to recover," Australia stand-in captain Smith said in the post-match interaction with the broadcaster.

The Champions Trophy 2025 is about to reach its business end with only two group stage games left before the knockouts load in. The two semifinals are lined up on Tuesday and Wednesday (March 2 and 3), and the Aussies will play in either of them, depending on their final position in Group B.

Short has been opening for the Australian team in the tournament alongside Travis Head and had scored 63 in the team's opener against England last week. If he is not fit to play in the semifinal next week, Australia will look to bring Jake Fraser McGurk in for him.

Notably, Smith praised the bowling line-up for doing the job well after the team reached the semifinal. While the Aussies conceded over 350 runs against England, they restricted Afghanistan to 273 in their second match that took place without weather interruption. Smith pointed out that the team aimed to reach the semifinals. "That's what we were after in the start, to finish in the top two and qualify for the semis. I thought the guys did a good job, made good changes and took wickets in the middle. Did well to restrict them to 270 and we were in a good position," said Smith in the post-match interaction with the broadcaster.