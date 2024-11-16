Australian captain suffers major injury blow, doubtful for home series against India

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Australian stars Pat Cummins, Alyssa Healy and Josh Hazlewood

Australian captain Alyssa Healy has been ruled out of the ongoing Women's Big Bash League 2024 with an injury on Saturday. The star wicketkeeper batter suffered a left leg injury, Sydney Sixers confirmed, and is likely to be unavailable for the upcoming home ODI series against India women.

"Alyssa Healy has sustained a left knee injury which will rule her out for the remainder of WBBL," the Sixers' statement read. "She will continue with her rehabilitation over the coming fortnight under the care of CNSW and CA medical staff."

More to follow...