Australian all-rounder ruled out of Pakistan T20Is after fracturing his hand in 3rd ODI

Australia will miss all-rounder Cooper Connolly for the rest of the white-ball series against Pakistan, the three T20Is. Connolly copped a blow on his left hand after being struck by a Mohammad Hasnain short delivery during the 17th over of the Australia's batting innings in Perth on Sunday, November 10. Connolly took a single on the next delivery before calling on the physio and going off. Connolly didn't take any further part in the game and was diagnosed with a fracture.

A fracture was confirmed by the CA spokesperson and that Connolly will consult a specialist on Monday regarding future course of action.

Connolly may haven't lit up the international scene yet but Australia have invested heavily in the youngster and his absence would not only be a blow to the national side in the three-match T20 series but also his Big Bash League club Perth Scorchers, who might miss the youngster for a considerable period.

Australia are yet to announce a replacement and his absence means that they might be able to play all three of Aaron Hardie, Marcus Stoinis and Matt Short in the line-up, led by Josh Inglis. Bereft of all the stars, the young Australian team with a couple of seniors headlining it, will be under pressure going into the T20Is after Pakistan hammered them in back-to-back games to win a series in Australia in the ODIs after 22 years.

The three-match T20 series kicks off on Thursday, November 14 at the Gabba in Brisbane, followed by matches in Sydney and Hobart on November 16 and 18, respectively. Pakistan will be on cloud nine after the ODI series win and would want to start on a winning note on Thursday to set the tone.

Australia T20 squad against Pakistan: Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett,Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa