Monday, January 20, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Australia Women retain Ashes with win in first T20I, beat England by 58 runs

Australia Women retain Ashes with win in first T20I, beat England by 58 runs

Australia Women have retained the Ashes with a win in the first T20I over England by a huge margin of 58 runs. The world champions have continued to dominate their arch-rivals as they retained the Ashes without losing a single game taking an unassailable lead of 8-0.

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published : Jan 20, 2025 17:36 IST, Updated : Jan 20, 2025 17:36 IST
Women's Ashes
Image Source : GETTY Australia Women beat England by 58 runs in 1st T20I

Australia Women have retained the Ashes beating England in the first T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney by 58 runs. With this win, they took an unassailable lead of 8-0 in the multi-format series and now cannot lose the Ashes. England, at best, can level with Australia by winning the remaining two T20Is and the Test match.

As far as the match is concerned, Australia did well to post 198 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their 20 overs after losing the toss. Their opener Beth Mooney led the way with the 75-run knock off just 51 deliveries with 11 fours while the rest of the batters assisted her well. The likes of Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield and skipper Tahlia McGrath notching up quickfire 20s before getting out.

The hosts were rocked just before the match as Alyssa Healy and Ashleigh Gardner were ruled out due to different injuries with the former even in doubt for the rest of the Ashes. However, the Aussies stepped up well to post a huge total on the board. For England, Sophie Ecclestone was the best bowler picking up two wickets for 26 runs in her four overs.

In the steep chase, England got off to the worst possible start losing both their openers - Maia Bouchier and Danielle Wyatt-Hodge - for ducks. However, Sophie Dunkley and Nat Sciver-Brunt launched a counterattack to add 44 runs for the third wicket in just three overs. But apart from Dunkley, none of the England batters could convert their starts.

Related Stories
Rohit Sharma set to play in Ranji trophy for first time in 10 years, named in Mumbai's squad

Rohit Sharma set to play in Ranji trophy for first time in 10 years, named in Mumbai's squad

IND vs ENG: India's record in T20Is at Eden Gardens in Kolkata

IND vs ENG: India's record in T20Is at Eden Gardens in Kolkata

Heather Knight creates history, Ellyse Perry registers all-time Australia feat in Ashes 1st T20I

Heather Knight creates history, Ellyse Perry registers all-time Australia feat in Ashes 1st T20I

Instead, the visitors collapsed from being 96/3 to 141 all-out in a span of six overs. England's run-rate was extremely good but they lost too many wickets very quickly getting bowled out in just 16 overs. Georgia Wareham accounted for three wickets while Alana King accounted for a couple as England were skittled for just 141 runs to lose the Ashes, yet again.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement