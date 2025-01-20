Australia Women retain Ashes with win in first T20I, beat England by 58 runs

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Australia Women beat England by 58 runs in 1st T20I

Australia Women have retained the Ashes beating England in the first T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney by 58 runs. With this win, they took an unassailable lead of 8-0 in the multi-format series and now cannot lose the Ashes. England, at best, can level with Australia by winning the remaining two T20Is and the Test match.

As far as the match is concerned, Australia did well to post 198 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their 20 overs after losing the toss. Their opener Beth Mooney led the way with the 75-run knock off just 51 deliveries with 11 fours while the rest of the batters assisted her well. The likes of Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield and skipper Tahlia McGrath notching up quickfire 20s before getting out.

The hosts were rocked just before the match as Alyssa Healy and Ashleigh Gardner were ruled out due to different injuries with the former even in doubt for the rest of the Ashes. However, the Aussies stepped up well to post a huge total on the board. For England, Sophie Ecclestone was the best bowler picking up two wickets for 26 runs in her four overs.

In the steep chase, England got off to the worst possible start losing both their openers - Maia Bouchier and Danielle Wyatt-Hodge - for ducks. However, Sophie Dunkley and Nat Sciver-Brunt launched a counterattack to add 44 runs for the third wicket in just three overs. But apart from Dunkley, none of the England batters could convert their starts.

Instead, the visitors collapsed from being 96/3 to 141 all-out in a span of six overs. England's run-rate was extremely good but they lost too many wickets very quickly getting bowled out in just 16 overs. Georgia Wareham accounted for three wickets while Alana King accounted for a couple as England were skittled for just 141 runs to lose the Ashes, yet again.