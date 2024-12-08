Australia women batter and bruise India women in 2nd ODI to take unassailable 2-0 lead in ongoing series

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australia women vs India women.

Australia women dished out a comprehensive performance in the 2nd ODI of the ongoing three-match series to hammer India by 122 runs at the Allan Border Field on Sunday (December 8). Australia have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

The win was set up beautifully by Georgia Voll (101 runs off 87 balls) and Ellyse Perry (105 runs off 75 balls) who scored centuries and dominated India's bowling attack. Their hundreds allowed Australia to register their biggest win over India by runs on home soil.

The toss was won by the Australia captain Tahlia McGrath and she had no hesitation in batting first on a beautiful deck. The Australia openers Voll and Phoebe Litchfield (60 runs off 63 balls) stitched 130 runs for the opening wicket and put India on the back foot straight away.

India got the first breakthrough after seamer Saima Thakor dismissed Litchfield in the 20th over. Perry and Voll then came together in the middle and added 92 runs for the second wicket. The partnership between Perry and Voll sucked the life out of the India bowlers and they were seen ducking for cover.

Beth Mooney capitalised on the wonderful partnerships up front and scored 56 off 44 balls with the help of eight boundaries. Priya Mishra and Renuka Singh Thakur leaked runs at an alarming rate and proved ineffective for the tourists with the ball.

While the leg-spinner Priya conceded 88 runs in her 10-over spell at 8.80 runs per over, Renuka leaked 78 runs in her 10 overs at 7.80 runs per over. Debutant Minnu Mani also got taken for 71 runs in her 10 overs. She bagged two wickets.

In reply, India lost Smriti Mandhana for nine in the fourth over of the game after sending her to open the innings with Richa Ghosh. The decision to open with Richa was a forced change after Priya Punia got injured while fielding in the game. Richa scored 54 off 72 balls with the help of eight fours and was the only Indian to register a fifty in the game.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (38 off 42 balls), Jemimah Rodrigues (43 off 39 balls) and Mani (46* off 45 balls) fought hard for India but their efforts couldn't avoid a loss. Annabel Sutherland was the pick of all the Aussie bowlers. Sutherland finished with match figures of 4/39.