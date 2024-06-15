AUS vs SCO pitch report, T20 World Cup: How will surface at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium play?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium.

The Richie Berrington-led Scotland are one step away from securing a berth in the Super Eight stage of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Scotland need to beat Australia in their final Group B fixture to advance to the next round and their win will also bring an end to England's T20 World Cup campaign.

If the game gets washed out due to rain, Scotland will go through to the Super Eight as they already have five points whereas England have just three in their account. Australia, on the other hand, have already qualified for the Super Eight, hence, they won't be under any sort of pressure.

The Scottish players realise the magnitude of the opportunity that lies in front of them and want to leave no stone unturned in securing a spot in Super Eight.

"We always knew this was going to be a must-win game for us and look, it's a hell of an opportunity for us to go and play really good cricket and take on one of the best in the world," Michael Leask was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

Quite akin to the other grounds in the Caribbean, the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium also has a slow surface and doesn't let the batters dictate terms to the bowlers. Spinners enjoy bowling at the venue as it turns a fair bit. The average first innings score at the venue is 139.

Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium T20I Record and Stats

Total T20I Matches: 30

Matches won batting first: 15

Matches won bowling first: 20

Average first innings score: 139

Average second innings score: 126

Highest total scored: 199/8 by West Indies vs Australia

Lowest total recorded: 72 all out by BAN-W vs SL-W

Highest score chased: 197/7 by Australia vs Pakistan

Lowest total defended: 97/7 by SL-W vs BAN-W