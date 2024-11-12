Australia vs Pakistan Live: When and where to watch AUS vs PAK T20I series on TV and streaming in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Australia will be up against Pakistan in a three-match T20 series starting at Gabba on Thursday, November 14

It was a disappointing outing for the Aussies in the three-match ODI series. Sure, Australia won the series opener at the MCG, however, the lack of returns for the batters in the second ODI in Adelaide will be an area of concern for the hosts with most of the first-choice players being in action. The third ODI can be considered a formality with the Test stars leaving and Pakistan proved to be too good with the ball yet again. However, with Josh Inglis, the stand-in captain being the only member of the Test team in the T20 squad, the focus might be a bit more for the Australians this time around as compared to the ODIs.

With Cooper Connolly ruled out, it seems like Australia are likely to go in with the trio of Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie and Marcus Stoinis with Tim David as the finisher, which makes this line-up really strong and dangerous. The challenge for Pakistan will be to continue what they started and finish on a high. The T20 series promises to be more competitive and Pakistan will be in action in the shortest format for the first time since the T20 World Cup debacle.

When and where to watch AUS vs PAK T20I series on TV and OTT in India?

The three-match T20I series between Australia and England starting in Brisbane will kick off on Thursday, November 14 at 1:30 PM IST with the remaining matches scheduled for November 16 and 18 in Sydney and Hobart, respectively. The AUS vs PAK T20l series will have a live broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD channels on TV in India with the live streaming being available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads

Australia: Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis (w/c), Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Josh Philippe

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Abbas Afridi, Agha Salman, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Jahandad Khan, Naseem Shah, Omair Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Khan