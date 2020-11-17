Australia vs India: Watch Mohammed Shami and Siraj work on pace and accuracy in Sydney

Image Source : TWITTER Mohammed Shami bowls during a training session in Sydney on Wednesday.

After reaching Sydney for a lengthy Australia-India series, Team India has not wasted to slug it out in the training session which began on Sunday with training session as the team is currently undergoing 14-day quarantine period.

With the limited-over matches scheduled first, the team was expected to train with the white ball first. However, having a diverse squad with all Test and ODI specialist training together meant the management has decided to use red, white and pink balls (for the sole Day-Night Test in Adelaide) in horses for courses situation.

It was apparent from the videos of the practice session that the BCCI shared on its social media feed that since the Test specialists are also travelling, the red ball training will also happen along with usual white ball nets.

And on Wednesday Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj, the latter being part of the squad for the Test series only, were seen bowling in tandem with the pink ball against Indian batsmen without the nets at their training ground.

Tweeting the video of both the pacers honing their skills, BCCI captioned the video: “The master and his apprentice. When @MdShami11 and Siraj bowled in tandem at #TeamIndia's nets. Fast and accurate!”

Seasoned after a strong IPL 2020 campaign, both the pacers appeared to be in control of their line and length as they bowled with preciseness.

Earlier, KL Rahul also tweeted a video of batting against best of Indian bowlers while facing the pink ball, suggesting the day was dedicated on getting used to the pink kookaburra in Australian conditions.