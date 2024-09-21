Australia thrash England in second match at Headingley to register record 14th consecutive ODI win

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mitchell Starc during the ENG vs AUS ODI game in Leeds on September 21, 2024

Australian cricket team registered their 14th consecutive ODI win with a huge 68-run triumph against England in Leeds on Sunday. Stretching their winning run from the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in India, the Australian team now boasts the most consecutive wins in ODIs by the current teams.

Captain Mitchell Marsh and wicketkeeper Alex Carey scored brilliant fifties to help Australia post a challenging total of 270 and then the returning fast bowlers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood shone with the ball to bundle out the Three Lions to 202.

In the most consecutive ODI wins record, Australia surpassed Sri Lanka's last year's tally and are now only seven wins behind their historic winnings streak of 21 wins in 2003 which came under legendary captain Ricky Ponting.

Most consecutive wins in ODIs

21 - Australia (January 2003 - May 2003) 14* - Australia (October 2023 - September 2024) 13 - Sri Lanka (June 2023 - October 2023) 12 - South Africa (February 2005 - October 2005) 12 - Pakistan (November 2007 - June 2008) 12 - South Africa (September 2016 - February 2017)

More to follow...