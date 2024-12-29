Australia suffer major setback as star wicketkeeper gets ruled out for remainder of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Josh Inglis and Alex Carey.

Australia have suffered yet another injury setback as their backup wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis has been ruled out for the remainder of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a low-grade calf strain.

Inglis, 29, suffered the injury while fielding during the ongoing boxing day Test at the MCG and his participation in the remainder of the Big Bash League is also in doubt.

Inglis, Sean Abbott and Jhye Richardson were the three players remaining in the sheds with the Australian team at the "G" for running drinks and chipping in for fielding duties as the team management had released allrounder Beau Webster to feature in the BBL.

Australia would expect Inglis to regain his fitness prior to the two-match Test series in Sri Lanka. The two-match Test series in Sri Lanka will be Australia's last assignment in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle 2023-25. Notably, Inglis has played two BBL games for his side Perth Scorchers this season so far. He scored 49 against Hobart Hurricanes at the Bellerive Oval on December 21 and 4 against Melbourne Renegades on December 23 at the Docklands Stadium.

The first Test between Australia and Sri Lanka will begin in Galle on January 29 and the Aussie players will head to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for a pre-tour camp.

MCG Test

Australia Playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

Bench: Beau Webster, Sean Abbott, Josh Inglis, Jhye Richardson

Support Staff: Andrew McDonald, Andre Borovec, Daniel Vettori, Michael Di Venuto, Clint McKay

India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

Bench: Shubman Gill, Tanush Kotian, Dhruv Jurel, Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana

Support Staff: Gautam Gambhir, Abhishek Nayar, Ryan ten Doeschate, T Dilip, Morne Morkel