Australia set ODI World Cup semi-final date with India after thrashing win over South Africa Australia crushed South Africa by seven wickets at the Holkar Stadium, with Alana King taking a record 7-18 to dismantle the Proteas. The win secured a semi-final clash with India, while England faces South Africa in the other semi on October 29.

Indore:

Australia stormed into the semifinals of the Women’s World Cup with a dominant seven-wicket win over South Africa at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Saturday, October 25. The defending champions put on a clinical all-round show, headlined by Alana King’s record-breaking bowling performance that dismantled the Proteas batting lineup.

With the win, Australia finished the league stage on top of the table with 13 points and a net run rate of +2.102, setting up a semi-final clash against India on October 30 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The other semi-final will feature England taking on South Africa on October 29 in Guwahati.

Opting to field first, Australia struck early breakthroughs after South Africa made a promising start. Openers Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits added 31 runs for the first wicket before the momentum shifted decisively. Wolvaardt, who began confidently with a series of crisp boundaries, fell to Megan Schutt after a fluent 31 off 26 balls. Garth then dismissed Brits to extend the pressure on the South African lineup.

What followed was a masterclass in leg-spin bowling from Alana King. The star spinner produced the best figures in Women’s World Cup history, taking 7 wickets for just 18 runs in her seven-over spell. Her devastating burst of four wickets without conceding a run left the Proteas reeling, as she ran through the middle and lower order with precision and control.

Nadine de Klerk and Sinalo Jafta attempted to revive the innings with brief cameos. Jafta hit seven boundaries in a brisk 29 off 17 balls, while de Klerk contributed 14 before both fell to King’s relentless attack. South Africa’s innings eventually folded, as Schutt, Garth, and Ashleigh Gardner picked up a wicket apiece in support.

Australia chase it with ease

Australia’s chase was never in doubt. Their batters approached the modest target with confidence, securing the win comfortably with plenty of overs to spare. The result not only reinforced Australia’s dominance in the tournament but also highlighted the depth and balance within their squad, with King’s sensational spell serving as one of the standout moments of the World Cup so far.