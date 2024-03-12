Australia head coach Andrew McDonald backs Mitchell Marsh to continue as captain for T20 World Cup

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mitchell Marsh has led the Australian team in three T20 assignments since the last T20 World Cup

Australia are likely to hand over the T20 reins to all-rounder Mitchell Marsh officially ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the USA. Since the last T20 World Cup at home, Australia never officially named their skipper in the shortest format after Aaron Finch's retirement but Marsh has led the side in three of the four assignments since the tournament. Marsh, who was rested from the India series immediately after the World Cup, led the side in South Africa, against the West Indies and then recently in New Zealand.

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald has thrown his weight behind Marsh to continue as Australia captain even in the T20 World Cup. Speaking after his side's 2-0 Test series win against the trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand, McDonald who forms the selection panel alongside chairman George Bailey and Tony Dodemaide, said "I think all roads will lead to Mitch, so just got to get that ticked off in certain areas.

"We're happy and comfortable with the way he's been able to operate with that T20 team," McDonald added. "We think he's the leader for the World Cup, and I think that will just be a matter of due course."

Pat Cummins, who has led Australia in ODIs and Tests rather successfully, played under Marsh in the three-match T20 series against New Zealand. And even though he has been a sensational leader in the longer formats, he is yet to set the world stage on fire in the shortest format and may not even be a starter in the playing XI and that may have forced the selectors' hand.

However, Cummins is set to lead the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL while Marsh is likely to play under David Warner or Rishabh Pant for the Delhi Capitals.