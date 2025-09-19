Australia fined for slow-over rate during record loss to India in 2nd ODI

After suffering a record loss against India in the second ODI at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh on Wednesday, September 17, Australia's women's team has been fined 10 per cent of their match fees for the slow over rate in the clash.
The Aussies were found two overs short of the target time, even after the time allowances were considered. According to Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, all 11 players are fined five per cent of their match fees for each over the team is short in the allowed time.
They were two overs short, and the Australian captain, Alyssa Healy, pleaded guilty to the offence.
Vrinda Rathi and Janani Narayanan, the on-field umpires, Lauren Agenbag (third umpire) and Gayathri Venugopalan (fourth umpire) levelled the charge.
India handed Australia record defeat in second ODI
Meanwhile, India handed the Aussies their biggest-ever ODI defeat as they bowled them out for 190 after making 292 batting first. Kranti Goud and Deepti Sharma starred with three and two wickets, while all the bowlers snared one each as the Women in Blue registered a 102-run win, eclipsing the 92-run victory of England over the mighty Aussies in 1973.
Biggest defeat margins for AUS-W in ODIs (by runs):
102 runs vs IND-W, Mullanpur, 2025
92 runs vs ENG-W, Edgbaston, 1973
88 runs vs IND-W, Chennai (MSV), 2004
84 runs vs SA-W, North Sydney, 2024
82 runs vs NZ-W, Lincoln, 2008
Batting first, India amassed their biggest ODI score against Australia as they slammed 292 on the back of a fiery hundred from Smriti Mandhana. The Indian vice-captain slammed her 12th ODI ton off just 77 balls, her second-fastest in the format. The 12th ton is also the joint third-most in Women's ODI behind Meg Lanning and Suzie Bates and joint with Tammy Beaumont.