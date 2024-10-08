AUS-W vs NZ-W Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Australia vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup match

Follow us on Image Source : ICC INSTAGRAM Australia will be up against New Zealand in their second Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match

Australia will be up against a confident New Zealand side in the Women's T20 World Cup on Tuesday, October 8. The six-time champions began their campaign with a win against Sri Lanka but they will be aware that it wasn't the most convincing victory and the White Ferns routed India in their opening fixture. New Zealand might have lost the three-match T20 series against Australia last month, however, as skipper Sophie Devine reckoned, they were treading in the right direction and did look battle-hardened for the Dubai clash against India.

However, Australia have already played in Sharjah and will have an idea regarding the nature of the surface, which has been slow. New Zealand would have watched the games at the venue, however, might have to adjust a little coming from Dubai where they encountered a good batting wicket.

The way Kiwi bowlers bowled against India defending a total of 160, would keep them in good stead considering Eden Carson and Amelia Kerr, their two leading spinners also did well and since Australia were strangled a bit by the Sri Lankan tweakers, they will hope it happens on Tuesday in Sharjah again. Australia would aim for a much better outing with the bat. The scores have been low but Australia need their top order firing.

My Dream11 team for AUS vs NZ, Women's T20 World Cup 2024, Match No 10

Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (vc), Ashleigh Gardner, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Tahlia McGrath (c), Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt

Probable Playing XIs

Australia Women: Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Georgia Wareham, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson