AUS-W vs ENG-W Live telecast: When and where to watch Women's Ashes T20I series on TV and streaming in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Australia Women are one win away from retaining the Ashes while England face an uphill battle at the start of the T20I series

Captain Heather Knight was the first one to admit that England weren't good enough in the ODIs. Even though the intent with the bat was better in the series decider, it wasn't enough for England to upset Australia, after a horrible choke in the second ODI chasing 180. Now, the result has rendered England needing to win all of the remaining matches in the ongoing Women's Ashes against Australia. Australia already have six points in their kitty and even a single win in either of the three T20Is or the one-off Test will seal the deal for the hosts.

England are set to go spin heavy with Sarah Glenn confirmed to come into the side while the intrigue remains around Australia's line-up, especially after the unexpected defeat in the T20 World Cup semis in Dubai a couple of months ago. Australia definitely start as favourites but desperate situations can bring the best out of people and England will hope that's the case because there are no second chances here.

When and where to watch AUS-W vs ENG-W T20I series on TV and OTT in India?

The three-match T20I series between Australia and England women's teams as part of the multi-format Ashes series will kick off at the SCG on Monday, January 20 with the remaining matches to take place in Canberra and Adelaide on January 23 and 25, respectively. The AUS-W vs ENG-W series will have a live broadcast on TV in India on the Star Sports Network and the live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham, Grace Harris

England Women: Heather Knight (c), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Linsey Smith, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge