AUS vs PAK Pitch Report: How will surface at Sydney Cricket Ground play for 2nd T20I?

AUS vs PAK Pitch Report: The Australian team will be looking for another easy win when they host Pakistan in the second T20I game in Sydney on Saturday. Australia registered a dominant 29-run win while defending 93 runs in a 7-over game in the series opener and will target a series win at Sydney Cricket Ground.
Mohammed Rizwan-led Pakistani team witnessed an embarrassing collapse in Brisbane and will look for an improved performance in the upcoming game to keep their challenger alive. Australia have won all of their last five T20I meetings against Pakistan and are tipped as clear favourites on Saturday.
Sydney Cricket Ground Pitch Report
The surface at Sydney Cricket Ground offers a balanced surface but batters usually enjoy high-scoring games in the shortest form of cricket. The pace bowlers can expect some bounce and seam with a new ball and might pick some wickets with longer boundaries at SCG. The average first innings score at the venue is 160 with teams winnings 12 of 21 T20I games.
Sydney Cricket Ground T20 numbers
Matches played - 21
Matches won batting first - 12
Matches won bowling first - 8
Average 1st innings score - 160
Average 2nd innings score - 130
Highest total - 221/5 by Australia vs England
Lowest total - 101/10 by Bangladesh vs South Africa
Highest total chased - 200/3 by India vs Australia
Lowest total defended - 134/5 by Australia women vs South Africa
AUS vs PAK 2nd T20I Probable Playing XIs
Australia Playing XI - Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis (c & wk), Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson.
Pakistan Playing XI - Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Babar Azam, Usman Khan, Agha Salman, Irfan Khan, Haseebullah Khan, Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.