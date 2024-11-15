Friday, November 15, 2024
     
AUS vs PAK Pitch Report: How will surface at Sydney Cricket Ground play for 2nd T20I?

AUS vs PAK Pitch Report: Sydney Cricket Ground will be hosting the second T20I game between Australia and Pakistan on Saturday. The venue offers a balanced surface in white-ball cricket with an average first innings score of 160 in T20I cricket.

Updated on: November 15, 2024 19:04 IST
AUS vs PAK Pitch Report: Sydney Cricket Ground
AUS vs PAK Pitch Report: Sydney Cricket Ground

AUS vs PAK Pitch Report: The Australian team will be looking for another easy win when they host Pakistan in the second T20I game in Sydney on Saturday. Australia registered a dominant 29-run win while defending 93 runs in a 7-over game in the series opener and will target a series win at Sydney Cricket Ground.

Mohammed Rizwan-led Pakistani team witnessed an embarrassing collapse in Brisbane and will look for an improved performance in the upcoming game to keep their challenger alive. Australia have won all of their last five T20I meetings against Pakistan and are tipped as clear favourites on Saturday.

Sydney Cricket Ground Pitch​ Report

The surface at Sydney Cricket Ground offers a balanced surface but batters usually enjoy high-scoring games in the shortest form of cricket. The pace bowlers can expect some bounce and seam with a new ball and might pick some wickets with longer boundaries at SCG. The average first innings score at the venue is 160 with teams winnings 12 of 21 T20I games.

Sydney Cricket Ground T20 numbers

Matches played - 21

Matches won batting first - 12

Matches won bowling first - 8

Average 1st innings score - 160

Average 2nd innings score - 130

Highest total - 221/5 by Australia vs England

Lowest total - 101/10 by Bangladesh vs South Africa

Highest total chased - 200/3 by India vs Australia

Lowest total defended - 134/5 by Australia women vs South Africa

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20I Probable Playing XIs

Australia Playing XI - Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis (c & wk), Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson.

Pakistan Playing XI - Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Babar Azam, Usman Khan, Agha Salman, Irfan Khan, Haseebullah Khan, Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

