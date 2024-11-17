AUS vs PAK Pitch Report: How will surface at Bellerive Oval in Hobart play for 3rd T20I?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY AUS vs PAK 3rd T20I Pitch Report: Bellerive Oval

AUS vs PAK Pitch Report: The Pakistan cricket team will seek a consolation win when they enter the third and last T20I game against Australia in Hobart on Monday. Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan lost the three-match series after a 13-run defeat in the second match in Sydney and will enter Hobart's Bellerive Oval as second favourites.

Haris Rauf picked four wickets and Abbas Afridi claimed three to restrict Australia from 52 for 0 to 147 for 9 while bowling first. But batters failed to contribute again with senior players Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan failing to make any impact.

Usman Khan stretched the game to the last over by registering his maiden T20I fifty but the right-arm pacer Spencer Johnson produced his career-best figures of 5 for 26 to bowl out Pakistan to 134 in 19.4 overs.

Bellerive Oval Pitch​ Report

The surface at Bellerive Oval offers very little help for the bowlers and fans can expect a high-scoring game on Monday. The fast bowlers can find a bit of help with a new ball but it will be a batters' game at Blundstone Arena. The average first innings score is 149 with teams batting first winning 9 of 19 T20I games here.

Bellerive Oval T20 numbers

Matches played - 19

Matches won batting first - 9

Matches won bowling first - 9

Average 1st innings score - 149

Average 2nd innings score - 139

Highest total - 213/7 by Australia vs West Indies

Lowest total - 118/10 by West Indies vs Scotland

Highest total chased - 180/4 by Ireland vs Scotland

Lowest total defended - 117/7 by New Zealand women vs West Indies women

AUS vs PAK 3rd T20I Probable Playing XIs

Australia Playing XI - Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Cooper Connolly, Josh Inglis (c & wk), Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson.

Pakistan Playing XI - Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Babar Azam, Usman Khan, Agha Salman, Irfan Khan, Haseebullah Khan, Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem.