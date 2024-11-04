Monday, November 04, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. AUS vs PAK: Naseem Shah misses Wasim Akram's 22-year-old all-time record by a whisker

AUS vs PAK: Naseem Shah misses Wasim Akram's 22-year-old all-time record by a whisker

The much-awaited ODI series between Australia and Pakistan got underway today at the MCG. After losing the toss, Pakistan could only post 203 runs on the board thanks to Naseem Shah's 40-run knock. But he missed out on breaking Wasim Akram's record by a whisker.

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: November 04, 2024 13:26 IST
AUS vs PAK
Image Source : GETTY Naseem Shah

The three-match ODI series between Pakistan and Australia commenced today at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. The visitors lost the toss and had to bat first in testing conditions. They could only post 203 runs on the board before getting bundled out in the 47th over of their innings. Naseem Shah's 40-run knock helped Pakistan post a respectable total on the board.

He came out to bat at number nine and slammed 40 runs off just 39 deliveries with one four and four sixes to his name. He single-handedly took down Adam Zampa in the final over of his spell to take his team's total beyond 200 which looked unlikely at one stage. Naseem was the last man to be dismissed in the innings even as he missed breaking Wasim Akram's all-time record by just 10 runs.

The former Pakistan cricketer had smashed an unbeaten 49 against Australia off just 32 balls at the Gabba in Brisbane in 2002. This is the highest score by a Pakistani player against Australia in their den while batting at number nine. Naseem Shah was extremely close to breaking Akram's record after 22 years but in a bid to score quick runs, he was dismissed for 40. However, this is now the second-highest score in this aspect and has given a great chance for Pakistan to fight in the opening ODI.

As far as the match is concerned, Pakistan didn't bat well enough with several batters throwing away their starts. Skipper Mohammad Rizwan was the top-scorer with 44 runs off 71 deliveries while Babar Azam looked good for his 37 before getting out. None of the other specialist batters looked comfortable in the middle as Australia rolled over Pakistan before Naseem's lusty blows propelled them over 200.

Playing XIs

Related Stories
BCCI set to review New Zealand whitewash, seniors could be phased out post Australia Tests: Report

BCCI set to review New Zealand whitewash, seniors could be phased out post Australia Tests: Report

AUS vs PAK 1st ODI Live: Naseem Shah strikes as Fraser-McGurk departs, Australia lose both openers

AUS vs PAK 1st ODI Live: Naseem Shah strikes as Fraser-McGurk departs, Australia lose both openers

'If it turns out this is the end...': Buttler pens emotional post after RR departure, Samson reacts

'If it turns out this is the end...': Buttler pens emotional post after RR departure, Samson reacts

Australia: Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis (wk), Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Irfan Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement