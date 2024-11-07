AUS vs PAK 2nd ODI pitch report, Dream11 prediction, playing XI for match in Adelaide

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Australia cricket team

The second ODI between Australia and Pakistan is scheduled to take place at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on November 8. The hosts are leading the three-match ODI series 1-0 after winning the opener playing at the MCG in Melbourne. Australia chased down 204 runs with just two wickets in hand as Pat Cummins led from the front with the bat after they had collapsed.

Meanwhile, Pakistan will be hoping for a better show with the bat in the must-win encounter. They were 117/6 at one stage and could cross the 200-run mark only due to Naseem Shah's cameo of 40 runs down the order. Their bowlers performed well with Haris Rauf leading the way through his well-directed short deliveries. The visitors were favourites at one stage to win the first ODI after picking up seven wickets for 155 runs but they couldn't dismiss Cummins.

Australia will be keen on sealing the series in Adelaide itself with another dominant performance. However, they will have to be careful when facing a well-oiled bowling unit of the opposition. The Adelaide surface is unlikely to be as challenging as Melbourne but the batters will have to step up.

Adelaide Oval pitch report for AUS vs PAK 2nd ODI

Adelaide Oval, generally, is reckoned to be the best batting wicket in Australia. With this being the day-night fixture, it should be another good pitch to bat on. It is the 94th ODI at the venue in its rich history even as the highest total here is 369 runs by Australia against Pakistan. The average first innings score in Adelaide is 226 and the team batting first has won on 49 occasions so far.

Adelaide Oval - ODI Numbers Game

Matches Played - 93

Matches won batting first - 49

Matches won bowling first - 42

Average first inns score - 226

Highest total - 369/7 by AUS vs PAK

Highest score chased - 303/9 by SL vs ENG

AUS vs PAK 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper - Josh Inglis

Batters - Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Babar Azam

All-Rounders - Matt Short

Bowlers - Mitchell Starc (C), Pat Cummins, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa (C), Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

Squads

Pakistan Squad: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Irfan Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah Khan, Aamer Jamal, Arafat Minhas

Australia Squad: Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis(w), Marnus Labuschagne, Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Marcus Stoinis, Cooper Connolly, Josh Hazlewood