AUS vs NAM T20 World Cup pitch report: How will surface at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium play?

AUS vs NAM T20 World Cup pitch report: 2021 T20 Champions Australia take on Namibia in their third match of T20 World Cup 2024 as they look to become the first team to confirm a place in the Super Eight. The Aussies have registered wins in both their matches - one against Oman and the other against England - in the tournament so far.

The Namibia side find themselves fighting for a spot too as they have one win in two matches, which came through a nail-biting Super Over against Oman. The two teams will play their first match at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium pitch report

The Sir Vivian Richards Stadium has hosted one match in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 and that came between Oman and Scotland. The clash saw a decent batting surface with Scotland chasing down Oman's 151-run target in just 13.1 overs with seven wickets in hand.

The surface shall suit the batters once again. There will be a breeze at this ground too which will play a notable role. The conditions will be cloudy but it does not have any major rain threats.

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium - The Numbers Game

T20I Match Stats:

Total matches: 14

Matches Won Batting First - 9

Matches Won Batting Second - 5

Matches Won Winning Toss - 6

Matches Won Losing Toss - 8

Highest Team Innings - 190/5 by Canada vs Bermuda

Lowest Team Innings - 68 by Bermuda vs Canada

Highest Run Chase Achieved - 153/3 by Scotland vs Oman

Average Score Batting First - 138

Team squads:

Australia Squad: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Agar, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis

Namibia Squad: JP Kotze, Nikolaas Davin, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Malan Kruger, Zane Green(w), David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, JJ Smit, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Michael van Lingen, Ben Shikongo, Dylan Leicher, Peter-Daniel Blignaut, Jack Brassell