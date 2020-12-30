Want KL Rahul to replace Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma in place of Hanuma Vihari: Dilip Vengsarkar

Wednesday, December 30, 2020
     
Rohit's entry certainly adds to the team's choices but whether it can help solve the opening conundrum is something that only time will tell.

New Delhi Published on: December 30, 2020 14:04 IST
ormer India chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar believes both Agarwal and Vihari should be dropped and Rohit should go back to batting in the middle-order with an in-form K L Rahul joining Gill at the top.

"Shubman Gill was very impressive. He is a huge talent. He showed excellent skills and temperament in both the innings. In Agarwal's place, I would put Rahul in and Rohit in place of Vihari," said Vengsarkar.

"Rahul has to play as he is your in-form player and has been in Australia for a while. Agarwal is a good player but looks short on confidence.

"I would want Rohit to bat at four or five. Ajinkya Rahane is also back in form, suddenly India looks like a different team," he added.

With the series locked 1-1, the game in Sydney would be an indicator of whether this Indian team can do an encore of the 2018 series, which it won 2-1.

Rohit's entry certainly adds to the team's choices but whether it can help solve the opening conundrum is something that only time will tell.

