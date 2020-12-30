Want KL Rahul to replace Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma in place of Hanuma Vihari: Dilip Vengsarkar

Image Source : PTI Dilip Vengsarkar

ormer India chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar believes both Agarwal and Vihari should be dropped and Rohit should go back to batting in the middle-order with an in-form K L Rahul joining Gill at the top.

"Shubman Gill was very impressive. He is a huge talent. He showed excellent skills and temperament in both the innings. In Agarwal's place, I would put Rahul in and Rohit in place of Vihari," said Vengsarkar.

"Rahul has to play as he is your in-form player and has been in Australia for a while. Agarwal is a good player but looks short on confidence.

"I would want Rohit to bat at four or five. Ajinkya Rahane is also back in form, suddenly India looks like a different team," he added.

With the series locked 1-1, the game in Sydney would be an indicator of whether this Indian team can do an encore of the 2018 series, which it won 2-1.

Rohit's entry certainly adds to the team's choices but whether it can help solve the opening conundrum is something that only time will tell.