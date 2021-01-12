AUS vs IND | Amid India's injury crisis, Virender Sehwag offers his services for Gabba Test

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virender Sehwag

While the Indian team is battling with injuries to many key players, former India opener Virender Sehwag has offered up his services for the final Test in Brisbane, scheduled to start from January 15th at the Gabba.

Taking to Twitter, Sehwag wrote, "Itne sab players injured hain, 11 na ho rahe hon toh Australia jaane ko taiyaar hoon, quarantine dekh lenge @BCCI"

In the third Test of the series at the SCG, the Indian batting unit, led by the Hanuma Vihari-Ravi Ashwin duo, put up a resilient show to pull off a memorable draw and keep the four-match series alive.

Rishabh Pant scored a quick-fire 97 while the Vihari-Ashwin pair stuck at the crease until stumps, helping India to draw the fixture. As India gear up for the fourth Test after an impressive outing in the third, the team management would be at its wits' end to select a fit playing XI.

The Indian camp has been plagued with injuries to several players, with Ravindra Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari and Jasprit Bumrah being the newest addition in the list.

In place of Bumrah, Shardul Thakur or T Natarajan might get a chance to wear the whites in Australia. However, the Indian bowling unit, at present, looks depleted due to the absence of Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Bumrah.

Mayank Agarwal, who was supposed to replace Vihari in the team, also suffered a blow in a practice session, putting his participation in jeopardy. KL Rahul has also been ruled out of the series.

The fourth Test between Australia and India is scheduled to start from Friday, with the hosts boasting a 28-match unbeaten streak at the venue.