Thursday, June 01, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Asia Cup without Pakistan? ACC set to reject PCB's hybrid model, Sri Lanka to host tournament - Report

Asia Cup without Pakistan? ACC set to reject PCB's hybrid model, Sri Lanka to host tournament - Report

The standoff for the Asia Cup continues as ACC is set to reject PCB's hybrid model. In this case, as PCB Chairman Najam Sethi said before, Pakistan might end up pulling out of the tournament altogether.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar New Delhi Published on: June 01, 2023 12:14 IST
Babar Azam, Rohit Sharma, Asia Cup, Asia Cup 2023
Image Source : GETTY Babar Azam and Rohit Sharma

Pakistan might not participate in the upcoming Asia Cup as PCB's hybrid model is set to be rejected. Sri Lanka who threw their hat in the ring to host the Asia Cup on a short notice a few days ago are likely to get the hosting rights for the competition. According to report in Telegraph India, ACC Chairman Jay Shah made it clear to the other country boards that they will not be following the hybrid model proposed by PCB Chairman Najam Sethi.

Moreover, the other boards have also agreed to play in Sri Lanka and the same will be conveyed to Pakistan at the next Executive Board Meeting of the ACC. The decision could have serious ramifications as Pakistan can threaten to pull out of the tournament entirely. This will also affect their participation in the upcoming 50-over World Cup in India. 

PCB Chairman Najam Sethi had clearly stated that if the hybrid model is rejected, they will pull out of the Asia Cup. Moreover, he had also cleared that Pakistan will not travel to India for the World Cup if the Men in Blue are not returning the favour. Meanwhile, ICC Chairman Greg Barclay and CEO Geoff Alardice have travelled to Pakistan to seek assurances from PCB over their participation in the ODI World Cup.

Coming back to Asia Cup, if Pakistan pulls out of the tournament, then only India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Nepal will be contesting. While nothing is official yet, it remains to be seen if Asian Cricket Council and PCB sort out the issue at the earliest so that the much awaited India vs Pakistan take place after a long gap in the ODI format.

Related Stories
Asia Cup 2023: ACC decides to move tournament out of Pakistan, Sri Lanka key contender to host it

Asia Cup 2023: ACC decides to move tournament out of Pakistan, Sri Lanka key contender to host it

If India refuse to come to Pakistan, we will not be travelling to India for World Cup: Najam Sethi

If India refuse to come to Pakistan, we will not be travelling to India for World Cup: Najam Sethi

Asia Cup Update: BCCI unlikely to accept PCB's hybrid model, final decision to be taken at ACC board

Asia Cup Update: BCCI unlikely to accept PCB's hybrid model, final decision to be taken at ACC board

Latest Cricket News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News