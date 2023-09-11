Asia Cup 2023: When will India vs Pakistan match start today?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY KL Rahul and Virat Kohli will resume India's innings today

The special arrangement from the organisers for the India vs Pakistan match in the ongoing Asia Cup has worked as the match has spilled into reserve day. Rain came down heavily after India batted for 24.1 overs and play never resumed again. Perhaps, rain had stopped but enough damage was done to the ground and playing conditions couldn't improve on time.

Moreover, just when play was likely to resume by 9 PM IST, heavens opened up yet again only for the officials to decide on the inevitable. Despite the rain, the excitement around the IND vs PAK match remains among the fans but there is confusion around the start time of the match. For the unversed, the match will resume today at 3 PM IST only and India's innings will continue from where it was stopped.

It will also be a full 50-over game much to the delight of the fans. However, for the entire match to even take place, rain should subside in the first place as and it remains to be seen if remaining 75.5 overs will be bowled in the match. There is more than 90% chance of rain in Colombo on Monday and it might turn out to be a case where the play starts on time and rain intervenes later like it happened on Sunday.

What has happened in the match so far?

As far as the match is concerned, India are sitting pretty at 147/2 in 24.1 overs with Virat Kohli (8) and KL Rahul (17) batting in the middle. Earlier, it was a brilliant partnership between Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill that helped India get off to a flier. Both of them scored half-centuries as the duo added 121 runs in less than 17 overs. But the openers got out in quick succession and that led to Kohli and Rahul being a little cautious. India are well placed at the moment and wll be looking to post a huge total on the board.

