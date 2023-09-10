Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan, R Premadasa Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Playing XI Changes

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam during toss

PAK vs IND, Asia Cup 2023, Super Four, R Stadium Pitch Report: After a washout that spoiled the contest between India and Pakistan during the group stage of the ongoing Asia Cup earlier, the two teams are gearing up once again to engage in a face-off in the Super Four stage on Sunday, September 10.

Pakistan are on a roll and have already won a contest in the Super Four. They defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets in the first game of the ongoing stage which marked the end of the Pakistan leg of the tournament. The victory came while chasing at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and has propelled the hosts to the top of the points table with a Net Run Rate (NRR) of 1.051.

Meanwhile, for India, there are selection headaches leading into the clash. KL Rahul is fit and has joined the team. He was seen doing wicketkeeping drills and also batted a fair bit in the training sessions leading into the game and might break into the playing XI for the clash on Sunday. Though the weather forecast is fairly grim, fans will hope that the rain gods show mercy.

R. Premadasa Stadium Pitch Report

The wicket at the R Premdasa Stadium is considered a very sporting one and is unlike other Indian subcontinent wickets that suit batters. The wicket is traditionally known to assist spin and pacers who know the art of varying their pace once the ball gets older.

R. Premadasa Stadium Records and Stats

Total ODI Matches: 156

Matches won batting first: 85

Matches won bowling first: 61

Average first innings score: 232

Average second innings score: 192

Highest total scored: 375/5 by India vs Sri Lanka

Highest score chased: 292/4 Sri Lanka vs Australia

Lowest total recorded: 78 all out by Sri Lanka women vs England women

Lowest total defended: 170 all out West Indies women vs Sri Lanka women

Pakistan's Playing XI:

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

India's Likely Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

