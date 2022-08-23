Asia Cup 2022: Sridharan Sriram takes charge as technical consultant for Bangladesh Cricket

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Sridharan Sriram to take charge as consultant of the Bangladesh Cricket team

Highlights Sridharan Sriram had been associated with Royal Challenger's Bangalore in the past

Sriram also served Australia as a technical consultant

The developments related to Sriram's appointment have come in just before the Asia Cup 2022

Asia Cup 2022: The multi-nation cricketing event is almost here and is scheduled for an August 27, 2022 start. This particular tournament will see Asian cricketing giants such as India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh lock horns with each other. The tournament which initially was supposed to be played in Sri Lanka was later shifted to the United Arab Emirates. Sri Lanka is going through a tough phase of economical crisis ad due to this, the Sri Lanka Cricket Board (SLC) decided to change the venue and push it to UAE.

Preparations are in full swing for the Asia Cup as the subcontinent teams are stationed in various parts of the globe to get ample time for match practice before the tournament starts. As a part of the preparatory plans, Bangladesh has now hired the services of Sridharan Sriram who brings in a lot of experience and an understanding of the game. As far as Sridharan Sriram's experience goes, he was associated with the Australian cricket team after Tim Paine was appointed as their captain and Justin Langer was given the position of head coach. Sriram also was a part of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and has worked closely with the likes of Virat Kohli and Mike Hesson.

As far as Bangladesh's record in Asia Cup goes, they have played two finals in the last two editions, 2016 and 2018. The Bangladesh team had been defeated by team India on both occasions. With just a few days to go into the tournament, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan has confirmed that head coach Russell Domingo has been given clear instructions to focus more on Test and ODI cricket and added that the team will not have any head coach in the T20I setup.

"Russell Domingo won't be part of the T20 set-up. He will be with ODIs and Tests. We have a batting coach in Jamie Siddons, a spin coach in Rangana Herath, a fast-bowling coach in Allan Donald, and a fielding coach in Shane McDermott.We also have a technical consultant (Sriram) for T20s. He will give the game plan. We will have the team director, Jalal, and myself. Who else do we need?", asked Hassan.

With a new setup in place, it will interesting to see how the Shakib Al Hasan-led side handles pressure and proceeds in the tournament.

