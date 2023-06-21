Ashes 2023: Australia overcome 'bazball' to record thrilling two-wicket win in opening Test

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Australia captain Pat Cummins at Edgbaston

Ashes 2023 is off to a thrilling start as Australia won the Edgbaston Test by two wickets on Tuesday, June 20. Rain completely washed off the first session on Day 5 to balance the game for both teams. But Australia survived a late scare to overcome England’s much-talked ‘bazball’ to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match away Test series.

Australia were batting at 107/3 and needed 174 runs to win the game on Day 5. But rain killed the first session, boosting the hosts' confidence and the Edgbaston crowd. But the official added extra 15 overs to Australia’s advantage which proved crucial at the end.

Usman Khawaja and Scott Boland opened an innings for Australia and added 14 more runs for the fourth wicket. Stuart Broad gave England an opening with Boland’s wicket with Jonny Bairstow taking a catch on the outside edge.

In-form Travis Head and Cameron Green contributed crucial runs but England bowlers kept the game balanced with timely wickets. Meanwhile, Khawaja completed his fifty as he kept the runs flowing from one end and seemed in no hurry to finish the game early.

Ben Stokes dismissed Khawaja when Australia needed 71 runs with just three wickets in hand. Joe Root then put England in the driving seat for the first time with Alex Carey’s wicket with Australia still needing 55 runs to win.

But Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon took on England bowlers after a last break and pulled off a famous victory. Cummins smashed Root off two sixes when his team needed 51 off the last 15 overs.

Cummins played a captain’s knock to deny Ollie Robinson and Stuart Broad, who bowled the remaining overs, any chance to comeback. Lyon scored 16* off 28 while Cummins remained unbeaten on 44 off 73 and finished the match with a four off Robinson.

