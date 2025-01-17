Ash Gardner becomes second player in WODI history to score ton at No.6 or lower, achieves special double

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ash Gardner.

Australian all-rounder Ash Gardner slammed a brilliant century to rescue the struggling Aussie batting line-up in the third ODI of the Women's Ashes at Bellerive Oval, Hobart on Friday, January 17. Gardner hit her maiden International ton as she got to the mark in 101 balls in the final ODI of the series.

She has now become only the second player in the history of women's ODI cricket to slam a hundred batting at No.6 or lower. Gardner came in at No.6 when the Aussies were struggling at 59/4 as the English bowlers struck in unison. Gardner notched up a 95-run stand with Beth Mooney for the fifth wicket and then a 103-run partnership with Tahlia McGrath as she carried Australia's innings.

Joining Shemaine Campbelle, Gardner is only the second player in WODIs to have scored a ton batting at No.6 or lower. West Indies middle-order batter Campbelle had hit 105 batting at No.7 in an ODI against Sri Lanka women during their away tour in 2013.

Gardner got to her century when she pulled Lauren Bell for a brace in the 46th over. The Aussie star has been around the International circuit since 2017 and has now finally got to her three-figure mark. Her wait is also attributed to the lack of time she gets in ODIs as she generally comes to bat majorly at No.6 and has batted as low as No.7 and No.8 too. She was dismissed on 102 when she bottled up a pull to deep mid-wicket.

Highest score by players in WODIs batting at No.6 or lower:

1 - Shemaine Campbelle: 105 vs SL Women in 2013

2 - Ash Garnder: 102 vs ENG Women in 2025

3 - Amy Jones: 92* vs NZ Women in 2024

4 - Chloe Tryon: 92 vs IRE Women in 2016

5 - Fatima Sana: 90* vs NZ Women in 2023

Meanwhile, Gardner has also achieved a special double in ODIs. She has become just the third Australian player with a century and has 100 career wickets in ODIs. Before her, star all-rounder Ellyse Perry and former all-rounder Lisa Sthalekar had achieved the feat. Gardner has 102 wickets to her name too.

Meanwhile, Perry has three ODI tons and 166 wickets to her name. Sthalekar has two centuries and 146 wickets in WODIs.