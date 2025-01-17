Friday, January 17, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Ash Gardner becomes second player in WODI history to score ton at No.6 or lower, achieves special double

Ash Gardner becomes second player in WODI history to score ton at No.6 or lower, achieves special double

Ash Gardner came in to bat at No.6 when her team was reeling at 59/4 in the first innings of the third ODI against England. The Aussie star all-rounder smashed a century and became only the second player in WODIs with a ton batting at No.6 or lower.

Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published : Jan 17, 2025 10:48 IST, Updated : Jan 17, 2025 10:48 IST
Ash Gardner.
Image Source : GETTY Ash Gardner.

Australian all-rounder Ash Gardner slammed a brilliant century to rescue the struggling Aussie batting line-up in the third ODI of the Women's Ashes at Bellerive Oval, Hobart on Friday, January 17. Gardner hit her maiden International ton as she got to the mark in 101 balls in the final ODI of the series. 

She has now become only the second player in the history of women's ODI cricket to slam a hundred batting at No.6 or lower. Gardner came in at No.6 when the Aussies were struggling at 59/4 as the English bowlers struck in unison. Gardner notched up a 95-run stand with Beth Mooney for the fifth wicket and then a 103-run partnership with Tahlia McGrath as she carried Australia's innings.

Joining Shemaine Campbelle, Gardner is only the second player in WODIs to have scored a ton batting at No.6 or lower. West Indies middle-order batter Campbelle had hit 105 batting at No.7 in an ODI against Sri Lanka women during their away tour in 2013. 

Gardner got to her century when she pulled Lauren Bell for a brace in the 46th over. The Aussie star has been around the International circuit since 2017 and has now finally got to her three-figure mark. Her wait is also attributed to the lack of time she gets in ODIs as she generally comes to bat majorly at No.6 and has batted as low as No.7 and No.8 too. She was dismissed on 102 when she bottled up a pull to deep mid-wicket.

Highest score by players in WODIs batting at No.6 or lower:

1 - Shemaine Campbelle: 105 vs SL Women in 2013

2 - Ash Garnder: 102 vs ENG Women in 2025

3 - Amy Jones: 92* vs NZ Women in 2024

4 - Chloe Tryon: 92 vs IRE Women in 2016

5 - Fatima Sana: 90* vs NZ Women in 2023

Meanwhile, Gardner has also achieved a special double in ODIs. She has become just the third Australian player with a century and has 100 career wickets in ODIs. Before her, star all-rounder Ellyse Perry and former all-rounder Lisa Sthalekar had achieved the feat. Gardner has 102 wickets to her name too. 

Meanwhile, Perry has three ODI tons and 166 wickets to her name. Sthalekar has two centuries and 146 wickets in WODIs. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement