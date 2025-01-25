Arshdeep Singh on cusp of breaking major T20I record

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh scripted history on Wednesday, January 22, surpassing Yuzvendra Chahal's record for the most T20I wickets for India. He achieved this feat by dismissing Phil Salt and Ben Duckett in the first T20I against England at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. With this milestone, Arshdeep has cemented his position in the record books but he is on the cusp of another major achievement, requiring just three more wickets to reach the 100-wicket mark in T20I cricket.

The 25-year-old can also become the fastest pacer to reach the milestone. Pakistan’s Haris Rauf currently tops the list with 71 matches. Arshdeep, on the other hand, has played 61 T20Is so far and has nine games remaining to better Rauf’s record. Notably, Rashid Khan is the quickest bowler to pick 100 wickets in T20I cricket. The Afghanistan pacer did it in only 53 games.

Nepal’s Sandeep Lamichhane reached the milestone in 54 matches. Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga stands third on the list as he did it in 63 games. As things stand, Arshdep can be the third-fastest bowler to achieve the milestone if he manages to pick up three or more wickets in the second T20I against England at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Fastest to 100 wickets in T20Is (pacers)

Player Country Matches Haris Rauf Pakistan 71 Mark Adair Ireland 72 Bilal Khan Oman 72 Shaheen Shah Afridi Pakistan 74 Lasith Malinga Sri Lanka 76 Mustafizur Rahman Bangladesh 81

Fastest to 100 wickets in T20Is

Player Country Matches Rashid Khan Afghanistan 53 Sandeep Lamichhane Nepal 54 Wanindu Hasaranga Sri Lanka 63 Haris Rauf Pakistan 71 Ehsan Khan Hong Kong 71

Arshdeep has been sensational for India since his debut in 2022. In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, he has been India’s go-to option in T20I cricket and the Guna-born has also lived up to the expectations. He was the joint-leading wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup 2024, which the Men in Blue won, defeating South Africa in the finals.

He was also picked ahead of Mohammed Shami in the first T20I against England. The star pacer was expected to mark his international return in the match against England in Kolkata but the team management decided to play only one specialised pacer. Arshdeep got the nod ahead of Shami, which speaks volumes of the backing he has in the dressing room.