Arshdeep Singh becomes Punjab Kings’ all-time leading wicket-taker in IPL history

Bengaluru:

Young pacer Arshdeep Singh became Punjab Kings’ all-time leading wicket-taker in IPL history. The left-arm seamer surpassed spinner Piyush Chawla, who had 84 scalps to his name for Punjab. Notably, Arshdeep picked up the wicket of Phil Salt in the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at M Chinnaswamy Stadium to surpass the record.

Notably, Chawla represented Punjab from the inaugural season in 2008 till 2013. Arshdeep, on the other hand, joined the team in 2019 and rose to the ranks. Interestingly, he was released ahead of the IPL 2025 mega-auction, but Punjab broke the bank for the 25-year-old, signing him for INR 18 crore.

