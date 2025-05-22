Arshad Khan slips dangerously twice while bowling against Lucknow Super Giants: WATCH Gujarat Titans' pacer Arshad Khan suffered two nasty falls in the same over as Gujarat Titans hosted Lucknow Super Giants in game 64 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Both sides locked horns at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Game 64 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 saw Gujarat Titans taking on Lucknow Super Giants. Both sides faced off at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 22, with Gujarat Titans having already qualified for the playoffs, and Lucknow Super Giants having already been eliminated.

With both teams taking on each other, the clash was quick to catch the highlights as Gujarat Titans’ Arshad Khan caught the limelight in the second over of the game. The clash got off to a concerning start for Gujarat as the side’s pacer Arshad Khan suffered a nasty fall in his first over.

Arshad slipped and fell while releasing the delivery. He landed awkwardly on his left shoulder, and the physio was quick to run onto the field to check up on the pacer. Furthermore, things went from bad to worse for Gujarat as Arshad slipped and fell for the second time in the same over.

Luckily for the hosts, the pacer came out of the incident injured and finished his over comfortably before moving on. The clip of the same has been making the rounds all over social media.

Speaking of both sides, Gujarat Titans have been in impeccable form in the ongoing IPL 2025. Currently, Titans occupy first place in the standings. After 12 matches played, the Shubman Gill-led side has won nine games and has lost the remaining three matches.

The side’s batting attack has been exceptional for them throughout the season, and with Kusal Mendis coming in for the unavailable Jos Buttler in the playoffs, the 2022 champions will be hoping to go all the way and clinch their second IPL title.

On the other hand, the season has not gone as per plan for Lucknow Super Giants. Despite roping in several big names like Mitchell Marsh and Rishabh Pant, the side is out of the running for the playoffs.