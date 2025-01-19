Arrest warrant issued against former Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shakib Al Hasan.

A Dhaka court on Sunday issued an arrest warrant against former Bangladesh captain and ex-Awami League MP Shakib Al Hasan over two bounced cheques. Shakib is currently living in United States and hasn't returned to Bangladesh fearing a threat to his life after deposed PM Sheikh Hasina forcefully left the country during civil unrest.

"Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ziadur Rahman issued the arrest warrant asking police submit a report on the execution of the order on March 24," a court official told reporters.

The official said that the warrant was issued after Shakib failed to make an appearance in court despite an earlier order over the bounced cheques case. Shakib is also the chairman of an agriculture farm.

The International Finance Investment and Commerce (IFIC) Bank filed a case against Shakib. A similar warrant has also been issued against the managing director of the farm Gazi Shahagir Hossain. He did not respond to the summon.

The IFIC Bank earlier issued a legal notice over the bounced cheques last year in October. It had then filed a case against Shakib and three other officials of his company on December 24.

Two officials surrendered before the court on Sunday. They pleaded for bail and were subsequently granted it after a hearing in the court.

Shakib had launched a crab farm namely Shakib Al Hasan Agro in 2016. The company is reportedly inactive for four years since 2021.

Shakib is away from cricketing action currently. He has retired from T20Is and his wish to play his last Test at home against South Africa last year did not materialize. The all-rounder has not been picked in the Champions Trophy squad by the Bangladesh selectors.

He is also facing a ban on his bowling from all domestic and international cricket due to his suspect action. The all-rounder failed two assessments to his bowling action recently.

Shakib was suspended from bowling in all domestic and International competitions after the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) suspended him for an illegal action during a County Stint in September last year.

The all-rounder failed an assessment of his action at Loughborough University earlier and hasn't been able to clear the re-assessment in Chennai.

"Consequently, the player's existing suspension from bowling in international cricket following the initial independent assessment at the testing centre of Loughborough University in the UK, also remains in place," BCB said in a statement.

"A successful reassessment is required for the bowling suspension to be lifted. While Shakib is currently unable to bowl, he is eligible to continue playing as a batsman in all forms of domestic and international cricket."