Angelo Mathews can surpass Virat Kohli in his final Test match, check details Veteran Sri Lanka cricketer Angelo Mathews, who is all set to play the final Test match of his career from June 20 has the opportunity to surpass Virat Kohli's special tally in the longest format.

New Delhi:

Sri Lanka’s veteran batter Angelo Mathews recently came forward and announced that he is all set to retire from Test cricket. He will be playing the final Test of his career when Sri Lanka takes on Bangladesh from June 17. With the undisputed legend of Sri Lankan cricket set to play his final Test match, he has the opportunity to surpass India’s great Virat Kohli.

It is worth noting that Virat Kohli recently announced his retirement from Test cricket; he announced his decision right before India’s upcoming tour of England, and with Angelo Mathews all set to play his final Test game from June 17, he has the option to surpass Virat Kohli in terms of runs scored in home Test matches.

Interestingly, Virat Kohli ended his Test career having scored 4336 runs in home Test matches. Mathews has amassed 4323 runs in home Test matches so far. He needs 13 runs in the final Test of his career to equal Kohli’s tally and 14 runs to surpass the ace India batter.

With Mathews’ Test retirement, he came forward to state that he would be available to play for Sri Lanka in white-ball cricket if he is needed. The veteran took to social media to announce his decision and wrote a heartfelt note as well.

"The past 17 years of playing cricket for Sri Lanka has been my highest honour and pride. I have given everything to cricket and cricket has given me everything in return and made me the person I am today. Whilst I bid adieu to the Test format, as discussed with selectors I will remain available for selection for the white ball format, if and when my country needs me,” Angelo Mathews posted on X. All set to play his final Test game, Mathews will be hoping to put in a good showing and hopefully surpass Kohli’s tally in home Tests as well.