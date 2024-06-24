Andre Russell moves past Dwayne Bravo to create all-time record for West Indies at ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Andre Russell.

Andre Rusell added yet another feather to his illustrious cap when the star West Indian allrounder dismissed Reeza Hendricks in the Super Eight clash between South Africa and West Indies at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

Russell, 36, moved past the former West Indian allrounder Dwayne Bravo to become the leading wicket-taker for the Men in Maroon in the history of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Russell claimed yet another wicket to help the West Indies get rid of Quinton de Kock and come roaring back into the contest.

Most wickets for West Indies at ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Player Matches Wickets Andre Russell 29 29* Dwayne Bravo 34 27 Samuel Badree 15 24 Alzarri Joseph 10 17 Ravi Rampaul 15 17 Akeal Hosein 15 16

Russell's double whammy has rattled South Africa and they need to get their act together to qualify for the semifinals alongside England from Group 2. The Proteas started the game on a positive note dismissing Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran inside the first two overs.

Left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi justified the team management's call to include him in the playing XI at the expense of Ottneil Baartman. Shamsi got the big wickets of Kyle Mayers, Sherfane Rutherford and Roston Chase and finished with excellent figures of 3/27 in his four overs.

Shamsi bowled at an economy rate of 6.75 and bowled 11 deliveries to apply pressure on the co-hosts.

"Nice to be out on the park when there is a full crowd in. playing against the home team, we knew it was going to be a big game and happy to contribute," said Shamsi during the mid-innings interval.

"He (Markram) was fantastic (as captain). There are no set patterns to our bowling attack. The way he has marshalled the guys has been brilliant. It is a pretty decent surface, to be honest. There is a bit of turn but nothing excessive. Hopefully there is a bit of dew later on. Good cricket shots and hopefully we can get over the line. No word yet (on whether Jansen will bat), but hoping we don't need him tonight. Really happy, they are a powerful batting unit and the boys executed nicely. Fully confident that I can back my boys (to get it done)."