Amit Mishra slams Riyan Parag for blaming players after Rajasthan Royals' loss against RCB Former India cricketer Amit Mishra recently came forward and lambasted Riyan Parag for blaming the players after his side's loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025.

New Delhi:

Rajasthan Royals lost their seventh game in the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. The inaugural champions occupy eighth place in the standings, with two wins and seven losses in nine matches. The side has lost their last three matches after dominating throughout the clash.

They failed to chase down nine runs in the last over against Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants and then failed to chase 18 runs in the last two overs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. After the loss, Royals skipper Riyan Parag opined that they could have batted better, and there was a lack of execution from the lower middle order batters.

After his comments, former India cricketer Amit Mishra took centre stage and lambasted Riyan Parag for putting the blame on the batters after the loss. Mishra opined that Parag should have taken more responsibility for the loss and for his bowling as well.

"You had the match in your grasp but the extra runs that you gave... if you take out the 14 wides that they bowled, they would have won. You yourself made a mistake in the crunch situation. How can you blame the others? It's not like you were too far behind the game. You were always in the game. You didn't lose by 40-50 runs. It was a close match," Mishra said on Cricbuzz.

"You could have won with an over to spare if you hadn't got out at the wrong time. The kind of shots that you are attempting in a crunch situation, those could have been avoided. You should have thought of taking the match deep and finish it," he added.

However, with Amit Mishra’s comments for Riyan Parag, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag took centre stage and came to RR’s defence and opined that the side did not bat that badly against RCB.

"They didn't play that badly against the spinners. They took 31 runs each in their 4 overs. They also bowled well, took wickets so they had to bat a bit cautiously but it was still RR's match to win till Hetmyer and Dhurv Jurel were in the middle," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.