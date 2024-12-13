Amir Jangoo equals 46-year-old record as West Indies inflict clean sweep over Bangladesh

Follow us on Image Source : CRICKET WEST INDIES/X West Indies players pose with the ODI trophy.

Amir Jangoo became only the second West Indian in history to register a century on ODI debut as West Indies defeated Bangladesh by four wickets in the 3rd ODI at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts and registered a series sweep 3-0.

Jangoo, the Player of the Match (POTM), blasted six fours and four sixes during his 83-ball 103* and took the team over the line with 25 balls to spare. West Indies successfully chased down 322 - their third highest chase in ODI history and fourth successful chase of a total in excess of 300.

The game began with the West Indies skipper Shai Hope winning the toss and electing to field first. The decision bore fruit immediately as Alzarri Joseph dismissed Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das for ducks and reduced Bangladesh to 9 for the loss of two wickets after 2.4 overs.

However, Soumya Sarkar and Mehidy hasan Miraz came to the visitors' rescue and stitched a 136-run stand for the third wicket. Sarkar scored a run-a-ball 73 with the help of six boundaries and four sixes before getting in front of the stumps by the left-arm orthodox bowler Gudakesh Motie.

Mehidy played a captain's knock and hammered eight boundaries and two sixes before Sherfane Rutherford caught him inches short of his crease while attempting a run on the third ball of the 30th over.

But before West Indies could claw their way back into the contest, Mahmudullah and Jaker Ali registered an unbeaten 150-run stand for the sixth wicket and allowed Bangladesh to post 321 on the board at the end of their 50 overs.

Mahmudullah scored an unbeaten 84 off 63 deliveries with the help of seven fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 133.33 whereas Ali finished with an unbeaten 62 off 57 balls, including five fours and two sixes.

Joseph was the pick of all the West Indian bowlers as he returned figures of 2/43 in 10 overs.

In reply, the hosts were in trouble with Brandon King, Alick Athanaze and Hope back in the hutch before the fifth over. Rutherford then joined Keacy Carty and played a quickfire 30 off 33 balls to provide some stability to the innings before getting out to Taskin Ahmed in the 15th over.

Rutherford's wicket was the last Bangladesh players could rejoice as Jangoo and Carty added 132 for the fifth wicket to shut the door down on them. Carty scored an 88-ball 92 with 10 fours and two sixes.

Motie played a cameo of 44* and finished the game with a six down the ground.